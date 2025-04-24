WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently shed some light on how her now-iconic ring name came to be—and it turns out things might’ve played out very differently.

During a chat with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Flair shared that the name “Charlotte” wasn’t her first choice, and it may have even started as something of an inside joke among WWE creative.

“I think they gave me the name Charlotte as a bit of a joke,” she revealed. “I actually loved the character Charlotte from Sex and the City, but I originally pitched something else. I really admired Miss Elizabeth, so I suggested going by Elizabeth. Specifically, Elizabeth Reid—Reid being my brother’s name. He was still alive at the time, and that name felt personal to me. But ultimately, I think the team went with Charlotte because my dad, Ric Flair, was always billed from Charlotte. It just made sense for them.”

Flair’s comments offer an intriguing look behind the curtain at how WWE ring names are developed—and how close we were to seeing her compete under a completely different identity.

Most recently, Flair stepped back into the spotlight at WrestleMania 41, where she faced Tiffany Stratton in a high-stakes battle for the WWE Women’s Championship. Despite a strong showing, Flair came up short in her bid to reclaim gold on the grandest stage of them all.

