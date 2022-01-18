SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with M. Skye of TV Source Magazine and was asked about her most recent tattoo on her forearm, the word ‘Worthy’ and what the new ink means to her.

“I have learned a lot since my debut in 2015. I have grown every year, and a part of that growth is also learning how to deal with the pressure and criticism, whether it’s good or bad,” she said. “I am so invested in my career and character, but being in the public eye is sometimes challenging.

“It’s remembering that there is a difference between what people say about the character Charlotte versus the person Ashley. It symbolizes remembering and knowing that and striving to stay true to yourself. It’s also about knowing you’re worthy and believing that every day.”

Flair is set to face Naomi in a non-title Championship Contender’s match on this week’s SmackDown, and will then compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on January 29. She is rumored to face Sasha Banks or Bayley at WrestleMania 38, but nothing has been confirmed.

