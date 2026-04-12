Charlotte Flair has gone from being the top star in NXT, to the top star in WWE.

Who could follow in her footsteps?

During an interview with Jeremy Jacobowitz to promote WrestleMania 42, “The Queen” spoke about what her ninth WrestleMania and challenging for the women’s tag-team titles means to her, as well as who she feels stands out from the current WWE NXT women’s division.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On her ninth WrestleMania and challenging for the tag titles: “This will be my ninth WrestleMania. I have wrestled for almost every other title there is. Something feels very special about competing for the Tag Team Women’s Championship with my tag partner, Allies of Convenience, Lexi. I’m ready. We’re night one and I can’t wait.”

On working with some of the rising talent in NXT and how Blake Monroe stands out to her: “So I’ve had the opportunity to be in the ring with Sol Ruca, and Zaria. I think they’re killing it. Like you said, there’s a lot of women. Blake Monroe, her character, I think, is spunky and stands out. She’s very, talks, I mean, yeah, I think it’s great.”

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins vs. The Irresistible Forces is set for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.