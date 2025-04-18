Charlotte Flair has her sights set on the WWE Hall of Fame, and she already knows who she wants to do the honors when that day comes. With a career that has all but cemented her place among wrestling’s greatest, Flair will one day join icons like Lita, Beth Phoenix, and Trish Stratus in the Hall of Fame.

During a Fanatics Live Signing, Flair was asked who she’d like to induct her when the time comes — and her answer was clear: Becky Lynch. She said,

“It really would have to be Becky Lynch, to be honest. She said it best—despite being bitter enemies and best friends, we’ve made the most history together. It makes the most sense.”

Charlotte’s Hall of Fame induction would follow in the footsteps of her legendary father, Ric Flair, who was inducted in 2008.

During a recent appearance on the “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Kevin Owens commented on fans who often criticize his physique, gaining and losing weight, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On criticism of his physique: “I still get it all the time. But really, the people that feel like that’s a knock or an insult, they’re just very stupid. I’m so comfortable with how I look. I always have been, which is probably what’s driven so many people crazy, because my weight has fluctuated over the years for sure. There were times where I was much heavier than I am now and there are reasons for that. They’ll say, ‘Well, you weren’t working out enough. You were eating like sh*t.’ Yeah, that’s true, but it never hindered my work. So you might have not liked looking at me the way I looked at that point, but I was having killer matches either way, I was able to talk better than most people on the roster, and that never changed.”

On gaining and losing weight: “I don’t know my metabolism. I really have no idea, but yeah right now I’ve shed some pounds. I might put more on. I really don’t know. But I’ve never made a conscious choice to be heavier or be lighter or look better and man, that really drives a lot of people crazy.”

On whether the criticism gets to him sometimes: “Yeah, maybe, I don’t know. I mean, it’s like everyone, there will be fans that will look at guys that are in incredible shape and still find something wrong. So yeah, some people are just born to discredit other people because of their own shortcomings, I guess. As stupid as it sounds, ‘Oh, they’re just jealous.’ There probably is something to that to a level. If you spend most of your time trying to tear other people down, even subconsciously, there’s kind of something with you that’s the problem.”

Elijah Burke recently reflected on his first encounter with the late Shad Gaspard.

Gaspard, best known for his time in WWE as part of the tag team Cryme Tyme alongside JTG, tragically passed away in May 2020 while heroically saving his son from a riptide.

During an appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, leading up to the Beast Invitational Cup Tournament held in Florida in Gaspard’s honor, Burke shared memories of their initial meeting during their time at Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). He said,

“Where do we start when we talk about Shad Gaspard, a.k.a Beast. He was the first individual to walk up to me when I arrived in OVW. Immediately took me under his wings, trying to become my big brother. I had to let him know that I was still the bigger … we just honoring a great individual who did so much, had an impact on so many people lives in the world of professional wrestling and outside of it and we want to keep that memory going.”

Burke added, “I just remember him as my brother, he was my brother in the bond, we started together we grew together and we developed a strong bond with one another throughout our careers.”

During a recent appearance on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, Lexis King commented on the creative freedom he had in AEW.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the creative freedom he had in AEW: “One of the greatest things, and maybe one of the worst things about AEW, was just the utter amount of creative freedom we had. I mean, we had so much. I remember Tony [Khan] coming up to me like, ‘Hey I’m putting you and Griff [Garrison] together. … we’ll just call you The Blondes for now.’ … I thought The Blondes had a ring to it, but we need a little something extra … I thought, well there’s a movie called The Varsity Blues, and we’re The Blondes, why don’t we do The Varsity Blondes.”

On the Varsity Blondes’ downfall: “Things started to look a little grim when they sort’ve removed Julia [Hart] from the group. You know, I thought she was a very imperative part of it. I was very much a huge fan of AEW when I was there, and I still am very much a huge fan, and I wish them all the best.”