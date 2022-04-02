WWE superstar and current SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Ariel Helwani about this evening’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, where the Queen defends her title against Royal Rumble winner, Ronda Rousey. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says this current title reign has not been her favorite:

“I can’t say that this title reign has been one of my favorites because I haven’t had an opportunity, due to unfortunate events, to defend the title as many times as I would like, but in terms of, when I came back after WrestleMania 37 that I missed, and came back as The Opportunity, I feel it’s been the most confident my character has been since before…a good three and a half years.”

Names some of the issues she had with her title reign:

“Toni Storm, in the middle of our storyline, she left. There hasn’t really been anyone on SmackDown…I had the opportunity to face Naomi in a title match on SmackDown and I had been wanting to wrestle her for five years. I would have liked to be more of a fighting champion. My goal is for all that to be erased once I face Ronda on Saturday.”

