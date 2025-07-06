Charlotte Flair has a couple of interesting items on her career bucket list.

“The Queen” appeared as a guest on The Nikki & Brie Show for an in-depth interview, during which she spoke about her desire to be on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ reality shows.

While talking with fellow women’s wrestling legends The Bella Twins — Nikki and Brie Bella — the current WWE Superstar mentioned how being on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is on her bucket list, as well as how she feels her character “fits right in” with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’

“I want to do ‘Dancing With The Stars,'” Flair said. “That, and I really want to be on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ I feel like my outfits are already there. One of those are on my bucket list. Manifestation. Fingers crossed for ‘Dancing with the Stars.'”

Flair continued, “‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ show would be fun too just because their outfits, the glamour, the makeup, all of it. The Charlotte Flair character fits right in there. We’re putting it out in the universe.”

For now, Charlotte Flair will continue her work in the WWE Universe, as she joins Alexa Bliss to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at the returning all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event next Sunday, July 13, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The match will also feature yet-to-be announced tag-teams from WWE Raw and WWE NXT.