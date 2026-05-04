Charlotte Flair Sees Breakout Potential In Rising WWE Star, Names Current Roster Standout

Charlotte Flair is already looking ahead to WWE’s next wave of main event talent, and one name stands out to her in a big way.

During a recent appearance on ESPN First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Shae Cornette, Flair singled out Kiana James as someone she believes has all the tools to rise to the top of the company.

Flair revealed that the two first connected at the WWE Performance Center while both were sidelined with knee injuries, and that experience left a lasting impression.

“I met her at the PC when I was out with my knee injury and she had a knee injury as well,” Flair said. “She was only on the roster for about a month before she got injured and she’s been back now for almost a year and I think she has the potential to be a main event player.”

That’s high praise from one of WWE’s most decorated stars.

Flair didn’t stop there, going into further detail about what makes James stand out in a competitive locker room.

“She’s aggressive, she’s athletic, she’s powerful,” Flair added. “She makes me want to step my game up and she’s very young and she’s soaking up every moment that she can. So look out for Kiana James. She’s going to be a big player.”

That kind of endorsement speaks volumes.

Elsewhere in the interview, Flair shifted gears to reflect on comments made by her father, Ric Flair, regarding her career, while also highlighting another current WWE star she feels embodies a similar larger-than-life presence.

According to Flair, Cody Rhodes is today’s closest example of someone who truly lives up to the “talk the talk, walk the walk” mantra.

“But even though, yes, I think my dad is the goat the best,” she said. “He talks the talk, walks the walk. But I have to say Cody Rhodes every, whether it’s Monday or Friday, I know he’s a Smackdown talent, goes out there and gives it his all. And you can feel it in his words. So my dad had a career of 50 years, but I think if there is a guy to talk the talk, walk the walk and and really live what he’s saying is Cody Rhodes.”

Big praise, past, present, and future, all in one conversation.