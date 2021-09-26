WWE Raw women’s champion Charlotte Flair appeared on today’s edition of the Bump to hype her title defense against Alexa Bliss at tonight’s Extreme Rules pay per view. Hear what the Queen had to say about her opponent in the highlights below.

Says she does not believe in Alexa Bliss:

“I believe in Alexa Bliss. I believe in the old Alexa Bliss. The Raw Women’s Champion. This Alexa Bliss I don’t believe in. That’s why when she was trying to say, ‘Who’s Charlotte Flair without the title?’ I was kind of like, ‘Don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house.'”

Says she believes the old Bliss is trapped in there:

“No, I think that what we saw last Monday on Raw on the playground was the most Alexa Bliss we’ve seen in a long time. We were on the playground, there was no hocus-pocus, and she cut this mean girl promo. I’m like, ‘Yes, the mean girl is back. Be mean. Challenge me with your words instead of the lights, the dolls, the action.’ I think I am humanizing her. I’m like, ‘Tell me how you really feel.’ There was no diversion, it was just her using mean girl words and I took it at face value.”

