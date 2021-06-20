Charlotte Flair did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event where she will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Title.

During it, she not only made it known that she knows she has to make Ripley a legitimate star in this feud, but that they will have the match of the night.

“I’m thankful that Rhea and I are now getting a platform to tell our story,” said Flair. “I am disappointed with how our story played out in NXT. I loved our match at WrestleMania at the PC. I’ll talk about the match for years to come. This is now a chance to tell our story.”

“I need to bring my best to do what needs to be done for this story,” said Flair. “Rhea needs to get the best Charlotte Flair and Charlotte Flair needs to get the best Rhea so she can take the ball and run with it, be the future, make a name for herself, and do what she’s meant to do.

“I feel a personal responsibility to make sure she is a star. When I was in her spot, I remember how fragile and nervous and uncomfortable I was. I remember seeing Nikki Bella walking out and thinking, ‘She is a such a star.’ When I held the Divas championship, I felt like it owned me. I wish someone would have say, ‘Come at me and prove to me who you are.’ I want to do that for Rhea. I keep hearing she’s the future, so let’s go out there and see it.”

“I want to outdo what I have already done,” said Flair. “With Rhea, our match at Mania was great, and we can make it even better. Now we have a story behind us. We’re going to steal the show. This is going to be the match of the night.”