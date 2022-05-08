WWE superstar and current SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair was a guest on today’s edition of the Bump to hype her matchup with Ronda Rousey at this evening’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, where the Queen defends the title against Rousey in an I-Quit matchup. Highlights are below.

Says she will never say I Quit:

“No, I think I’ve always had the credit I deserved. Like for instance, who really thinks Charlotte Flair is going to say, ‘I quit,’ tonight? No, I’ll find a way. I found a way at WrestleMania. I’ll do anything at all costs.”

Says she has nothing left to prove:

“I have nothing left to prove. I already beat Ronda on the grandest stage. I was the first female to beat her in a singles competition. If she wins, or if she has me say I quit, it’s because she cheated.”

Recalls her big win over Rousey at WrestleMana:

“I don’t know, it’s hard. They’re all so different. I mean, beating Asuka’s streak at WrestleMania 34 was a huge accomplishment. Main eventing WrestleMania 35, but I think beating Ronda just cemented that I’m the top woman here. So, every accomplishment has a different feel to it. It was a big one.”

