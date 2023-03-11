Charlotte Flair is proud of her growth as a performer in WWE.

The SmackDown Women’s champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Cool To Be You podcast, where she opened up about her past nerves about being on camera and how she now relishes every opportunity she has in front of the WWE Universe. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much she enjoys being on camera now:

I guess, just making the most of every opportunity, and when I get to be on camera, just enjoying it. I was so up to so many years. Now it’s just like, I’m here to get my flowers, guys. I grow so much every year as a performer. I really enjoyed the level of calmness and confidence and the ability to enjoy the audience while I’m out there.

Says nerves used to get the best of her:

Whereas before, you know, maybe sometimes my nerves got the best of me, or I wasn’t in the moment. Now, every time I am out there, I just — I’m really enjoying the space in my career.

On her upcoming WrestleMania match with Rhea Ripley and her mindset going into it:

I don’t think much has changed [from the first time they fought at WrestleMania], but yeah, that’s kind of where my mind is at. I don’t need to beat you. You need to beat me.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)