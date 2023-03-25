Charlotte Flair is a big fan of Bad Bunny.

The Queen spoke about the hip-hop superstar during a recent interview with CBS Sports, where she admitted that she wanted to appear in one of Bunny’s future music videos.

Oh my goddess. Please. Please, if you’re listening, please. One of the producers, I think, just left who worked with him. If you ever talk to him and help him, can you be like, ‘Charlotte Flair really wants to be in your music video?’ I have all these accolades in my office, but my favorite thing is my Bad Bunny poster.

Aside from his accomplishments in the world of music Bad Bunny has collaborated with WWE on several occasions. He performed his hit track “Booker T” at the 2021 Royal Rumble, then wrestled at WrestleMania 37 in a tag team matchup alongside Damian Priest. He returned to the ring at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but got eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Charlotte Flair will be defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley on night one of WrestleMania 39.