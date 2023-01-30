At WWE WrestleMania 35, history was made when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair became the first women in company history to main event a WrestleMania event.

Flair, who is the current reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, spoke about this topic during her latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she says how proud she is of that moment despite there being some criticism from fans. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Feels like she was the glue in the WrestleMania 35 main event match:

You have this hot babyface, Becky Lynch, that the fans love. You’ve got this woman [Rousey] who paved the way and showed that women could main event pay-per-view in UFC. I definitely feel like I made it all come together. Yes, the narrative is fun to say that I was shoe-horned or however the inside circle wants to talk about me, but I know what my purpose was. Looking back now, I’m okay with that.

Says despite all the hate she gets, no one can take away that she was in the first-ever women’s main event match at WrestleMania:

Do you feel like people are constantly poking at me and I never give them anything? I’ve been so consistent in the public. I never put down other talent to prop myself up. There is constant Charlotte hate. I don’t feel it, and I feel like sometimes, that’s what they’re looking for. I was a part of (WrestleMania) 35 happening. No matter what they want me to say, no one will ever take that away from how I feel about myself, the performance, and the storyline.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)