WWE SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Hindustan Times about the legacy of her family in wrestling, stating that the accolades that she and her father, the Nature Boy Ric Flair, have accomplished will guarantee them their own wing in the hall of fame. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the legacy of the Flair family in wrestling:

“I don’t feel the pressure anymore because one day people are going to realize there will never ever be a family due like Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair. Never. We will need our own wing in the Hall of Fame.”

On Kurt Angle saying she was better than Ric Flair:

“When I hear things like that it just makes me want to work that much harder.”