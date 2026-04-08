Charlotte Flair is “The Queen” of WWE.

But at WrestleMania 42, she’ll be just another one of eight women in one match that takes place among over a dozen additional bouts across two nights.

And she’s fine with that.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote WrestleMania 42, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about the significance of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships and her recent run as one-half of a duo with Alexa Bliss.

“When I won the titles with Lexi [Alexa Bliss] in August [at] SummerSlam, it really did feel like I was holding up a World title,” Flair said. “Given the scenario last year when I came back and losing at WrestleMania last year and then out of nowhere no one had that [teaming with Bliss] on their bingo card.”

Flair went on to describe the Bliss pairing as an “opportunity.”

“And I don’t know what I would have been doing had the opportunity not come up,” she said.

As a former 14-time WWE Women’s Champion, some may look at competing for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships beneath her.

She doesn’t.

In fact, Flair claims she takes them “very serious,” pointing to the depth of the division as part of the reason, referring to the women’s tag-team landscape as “stacked.”

“So I do take the match for the tag titles very serious, because I do feel like what Lexi and I have been able to create together has made a difference,” she continued. “And saying that, there has been … when Lexi and I were going to Raw and facing Bayley and Lyra [Valkyria] or Iyo [Sky] & Rhea [Ripley], there’s been some incredible women revolving around the tag titles.”

She continued, “I don’t know if there’s been that much competition. There’s always been competition, but that stacked tag team division that there is now. And that says a lot.”