As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Charlotte Flair attacked Tiffany Stratton in the parking lot prior to this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the actual broadcast, Joe Tessitore announced that Charlotte had been sent home for the next week and will face repercussions.

Former WWE marketing professional Erika Amore credits her time with WWE — and inspiration from John Cena — for her success as an OnlyFans content creator.

After being laid off during the pandemic, Erika pivoted to adult content, using her WWE experience to master production, character-building, and branding. She explained to TMZ that learning how to create a persona, like WWE Superstars do, helped her connect with fans — portraying a “busty MILF from Texas” that contrasts with her real self.

Inspired by Cena’s professionalism and kindness, Erika now applies those values in her work and aims to become “The Rock of content creation.”

Randy Orton still doesn’t have an opponent for WrestleMania 41.

On this week’s episode WWE SmackDown, Orton addressed his WrestleMania status, saying that he’s ready to face anyone — even General Manager Nick Aldis. Orton mentioned paying fines for previous RKOs to Aldis and suggested they were square. Aldis, however, said it was about respect, not money.

Orton warned that without a match, he might take drastic action and not apologize to Aldis’ wife, Mickie James. The segment was interrupted by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, leading to a brawl. LA Knight came to Orton’s aid, setting up a tag team main event.