WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair has announced her spot in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match.

As seen in the video below, Sarah Schreiber recently interviewed Flair and asked her what advice she would give for the other female Superstars in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

“Sarah, the advice I’d give to the women is, don’t listen to the critics,” Flair said. “Last year I wasn’t a favorite to win and you know what I did? I defied the odds and I won the Royal Rumble in 2020, and that’s why I’m doing to declare myself for the 2021 Royal Rumble, and defy the odds again.”

Nia Jax is the only other female Superstar confirmed for the Royal Rumble by WWE as of this writing.

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will air live on January 31 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current advertised card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, 28 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, 28 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

