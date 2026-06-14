Charlotte Flair and Roxanne Perez may be headed for a collision course on WWE Raw.

WWE appears to be teasing a potential confrontation between Flair and Perez ahead of this week’s episode of Raw, with the two stars exchanging words on social media following Friday’s SmackDown.

Flair advanced in the Queen of the Ring Tournament on the June 12 edition of SmackDown, winning a first-round Fatal 4-Way match to move one step closer to the crown. She is now set to face Judgment Day member Liv Morgan in the tournament semifinals on the June 19 episode of SmackDown.

After WWE shared footage of Flair’s tournament victory, Perez took to social media to send a warning to “The Queen” on behalf of her stable.

“Congrats Charlotte,” she wrote. “You’re now in the Judgement Day’s way.. and what a dangerous place to be. I can’t wait to watch Liv wipe the floor with you Friday, but if you show up Monday you might not even make it that far.”

Flair didn’t take long to respond.

The multi-time women’s champion replied by posting a screenshot of what appeared to be a private message conversation, revealing that she was changing her plans in order to head to Baltimore, Maryland, the site of Monday night’s Raw.

“I’m sorry woman but change of plans….. I gotta go to Baltimore and handle some business.”

With Flair seemingly teasing an appearance on Raw and Perez issuing a direct threat, WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for an interaction between the two stars ahead of Flair’s high-stakes semifinal showdown with Morgan.