Charlotte Flair is training for her in-ring return.

The WWE superstar shared a new video on her personal Instagram, showcasing her recovery progress following knee surgery. The footage was taken at the WWE Performance Center, where Charlotte was working on her rehabilitation in the ring.

We CLAW with our finger nails for that inch. Cause we know when we add up all those inches that’s going to make the fucking difference between WINNING and LOSING between LIVING and DYING. I’ll tell you this in any fight it is the guy who is willing to die who is going to win that inch. And I know if I am going to have any life anymore it is because, I am still willing to fight, and die for that inch because that is what LIVING is.

Charlotte sustained a knee injury during the December 8, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that she would be sidelined for nine months. You can check out her post below.