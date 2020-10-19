WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has signed with the VaynerSports agency.

Vayner announced today that Flair has joined their ranks.

“Excited to welcome THE QUEEN to the VaynerSports Family. @MsCharlotteWWE,” the talent agency wrote on Twitter.

VaynerSports is the agency owned by entrepreneur and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk, and his brother AJ. The agency, launched in 2016, is under the successful VaynerMedia umbrella. VaynerSports worked exclusively in football from 2016-2020, but this year saw the agency expand as they began representing baseball players, e-sports stars, and combat sports athletes. Flair looks to be their first professional wrestler.

Flair was drafted to the RAW brand in the 2020 WWE Draft but has been away since June after going on hiatus for time off and a cosmetic procedure. There is no firm word on when she will be back.

Stay tuned for more on Flair and VaynerSports. You can see their tweet with Flair’s emoji response below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.