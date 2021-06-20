Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are set to go one-on-one for the Raw women’s Title at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday, June 20.
In an interview with the New York Post, Flair commented on Nikki Cross being added to her rivalry with Ripley.
“I love adding wrinkles and I adore Nikki Cross. I have for many years, prior to her being added to this storyline. It just gives it another person who could be in the title picture against Rhea that is a player and see her grow. I’m not sure where it’s gonna go. I think the one-upmanship is I’m saying that Rhea isn’t mature enough and at the same time it’s my own ego that always seems to get in the way. So who really is the mature one? (Laughs).”