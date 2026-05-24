It happened again.

Another ‘wardrobe malfunction’ for “The Queen” of WWE.

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23, 2026 before a jam-packed of 10,714 fans inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Charlotte Flair once again experienced a dreaded ‘wardrobe malfunction.

During the opening six-woman tag-team bout, which saw Flair join forces with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to take on Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin, the women’s wrestling legend came to the ring in special ring attire, which Michael Cole pointed out on commentary was comprised of several friendship bracelets gifted to her by WWE fans over the years.

While the match itself was taking place, Flair suffered another gear-related mishap after her tights were pulled down enough to expose part of her thong. Despite the incident, she continued competing for several moments before adjusting her attire.

When all was said-and-done, it was Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin who managed to secure the victory, when Cargill hit her “Jaded” finisher on Ripley for the pinfall victory.

For those who missed it, just last week, Charlotte Flair suffered a brutal ‘wardrobe malfunction’ during the May 15 episode of SmackDown.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 5/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Charlotte Flair is wearing gear made out of friendship bracelets she's received from fans over the years 👏#SNME pic.twitter.com/k33jRccoWk — ⭕ SlamX ⭕ (@SubToSlamX) May 24, 2026

charlotte flair needs to start wearing gear that fits her. WAY TOO MANY WARDROBE MALFUNCTIONS #SNME — Aisha (@thatgirlaishaaa) May 24, 2026