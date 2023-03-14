Charlotte Flair is well aware of her history with Rhea Ripley, and is excited to add another chapter to their story at WrestleMania 39.

The Queen will be defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the Judgment Day member at the Showcase of the Immortals, which will be the second time the two have faced one another at the biggest show of the year. Flair spoke about her past with Ripley during a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail. Check out highlights below.

How excited she is to face Ripley and what she thought of their WrestleMania 36 showdown:

I’m excited. WrestleMania 36 exceeded expectations and that was just scratching the surface,” Charlotte Flair said. “That was literally, we found out we were first, we put the match together in three hours, maybe even two, then we had the match in front of no fans, and it was awesome, and we beat the bloody hell out of each other.

On their clash at Money In The Bank 2021

Then, you fast forward to Money in the Bank, which I think people maybe don’t talk about as much because it wasn’t one of the big four, but that match was a top eight or ten match in my opinion without really a story.

How fans will see “two titans clashing” at Mania 39:

At least the NXT match had a story, that match didn’t necessarily have one. I think me, her and Asuka had a triple threat with no fans and then went to that Money in the Bank. With her growth and platform and new level of confidence you’re just going to see two titans going at it.

Says their story has developed organically:

Would Rhea and I have the opportunity to be going into a WrestleMania, I say headlining because she won the Rumble, if the NXT hadn’t happened? That’s what makes this even better because you see two girls that are both better than they were three years later, exponentially better,” Charlotte Flair said. “Maybe we didn’t see the big picture or the full plan back then, but then I think this makes it even better. You can’t write this kind of story, it just happens organically. What’s meant to be is meant to be.

