Charlotte Flair spoke about the reported Queen of the Ring tournament that starts in October that will feature stars from Raw and SmackDown. The finals will take place at the WWE Crown Jewel PPV event.
Flair did so in an interview with talkSPORT. She noted that she should face the winner of the tournament.
“Being that I’m already The Queen, if it was to happen, I believe whoever wins it has to face me, since I am The Queen of Queens, right? [laughs]. I don’t think I should have to be in it, I already have the title. They should get to face me if they win. It won’t be Queen versus Queen, it will be Queen versus whoever won the tournament. [laughs] let’s get something right! Well I think it’s great because of the opportunities it brings. It allows multiple women to be highlighted, maybe even from NXT and for everyone to get involved?”