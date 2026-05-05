Charlotte Flair is looking ahead to WWE Backlash, and she’s already spotlighting the names she believes are ready to steal the show.

Appearing on ESPN First Take with Christine Williamson (see video below), Charlotte Flair was asked which Superstars fans should be watching closely at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Her answer?

Keep your eyes on two rising standouts.

Trick Williams and Bron Breakker.

Flair didn’t hesitate to praise Williams’ presence and connection with the crowd, pointing to the total package he brings every time he steps out.

“In my opinion, the first one would be Trick Williams,” she said. “His entrance, you can see everyone standing. The fans are already connecting with him, the charisma, the size. He just looks like a stud, an athlete. I mean, look at him.”

High praise.

And she wasn’t done yet.

Flair also highlighted Breakker, noting his return from injury and the impact he’s already made on a big stage, including WrestleMania.

“A little bias, Bron Breakker, given he’s a second generation talent, he was out on injury,” she continued. “When he came back, he made, definitely an impact at WrestleMania and facing Seth, who is one of the greats of my generation. I definitely think those two, Trick Williams and Bron Breakker, are definitely breakout stars in the next couple years.”

Two names.

Two future cornerstones.

Beyond the men’s division, Flair made it clear she has her eye on a potential show-stealer in the women’s lineup as well, specifically IYO SKY vs. Asuka.

“This isn’t because I’m biased about the women, but definitely IYO SKY vs. Asuka,” she said. “I hhave a lot of history with Asuka. I ended her undefeated streak. I’ve had the opportunity to face IYO multiple times. They’re both international superstars, I think.”

Flair went on to emphasize the depth of their story and in-ring chemistry, pointing to their shared history in Damage CTRL alongside Bayley as a key factor.

Flair added, “Given the time and the story that they have, they could potentially steal the show, and I have no doubt that they will, and that’s just not me saying it as a woman just praising a female match, they’re that talented, and they have a special style, you can see with their entrances, and also the story, if people go back, IYO And Asuka were in Damage CTRL for the last two years led by Bayley. I think they’re gonna do a hell of a job.”

If Flair’s prediction holds, Backlash could belong to the next wave, and a pair of proven international stars.

WWE Backlash is set for May 9 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

The event will feature a unique broadcast setup, with the first hour airing on ESPN2, including Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins available for free on the network.