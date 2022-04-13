WWE superstar and current SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on WWE Deutschland on Instagram to discuss a wide range of topics, including who from NXT she thinks would make a splash in the women’s division, and how she would want Triple H to induct her into the Hall of Fame if she ever received that honor. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks Dakota Kai would make quite an impact on the WWE women’s division:

I guess I’m pulling for Dakota Kai [as someone I could see competing against for a singles title]. I think she’ll surprise us.

Says if she ever gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame she would want Triple H to be the one to induct her: