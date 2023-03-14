Charlotte Flair is proud of her old rival, Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE.

The Queen spoke about the CEO during a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of Sportsmail, where she also reflected upon her return to WWE after a several-month hiatus, one that saw her dethrone Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Check out Flair’s thoughts on Mercedes and that monumental title win in the highlights below.

Credits Mercedes for following her heart:

I think it’s cool whenever someone follows their heart, and that’s inspiring. There will never be another group like the Four Horsewomen, ever.

Says she returned to WWE with a fresh perspective:

When you come back you don’t feel like you ever left because you get back into the daily grind so quickly, but it definitely gave me a refresh and the opportunity to come back with a new perspective because any time you step away from something and come back without the baggage, I feel a certain lightness when I’m out there.

Flair will be defending the SmacDown Women’s Championship against the 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. The two previously competed against one another at WrestleMania 36.