Jade Cargill suffered her first pinfall loss in WWE on this week’s episode of SmackDown, losing to Liv Morgan in a singles match.

During the match, Raquel Rodriguez distracted Cargill, allowing Naomi to interfere by hitting her with one of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Liv Morgan then hit Cargill with her finishing move, Oblivion, to secure the win.

After the match, Naomi attacked Cargill, knocking her off the apron and onto the announce table.

This marked Cargill’s first match since November 2024 and her first singles match since August 2024. She had been out of action since November due to a mysterious attack on the loading dock, and returned at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, targeting Naomi, who was revealed as the attacker.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were involved in a heated war of words during a split-screen interview. Charlotte interrupted Tiffany’s response to the first question, claiming, “The Queen speaks first,” and proceeded to criticize Tiffany, stating that she only picked her because she felt sorry for her. Charlotte also belittled Tiffany, saying, “Newsflash, everyone is compared to me. You’re not that special,” and dismissed her championship win as a result of a cash-in.

Charlotte further downplayed Tiffany’s abilities, claiming that despite her blonde hair and backflip skills, she couldn’t compare to Charlotte. Tiffany, however, defended herself, mentioning Charlotte had once been a supporter of hers. Charlotte shot back, stating Tiffany was just a “star in the making,” and refused to associate with her.

Tiffany fired back, accusing Charlotte of stifling talent and claiming she wasn’t even the top star on SmackDown, much less the entire company. Charlotte responded, implying Tiffany’s career wouldn’t reach her level, and that Tiffany would be lucky to still have a job at Charlotte’s age. Tiffany ended the exchange by declaring, “The company runs on Tiffy Time.”

Yet another “4” mystery teaser aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The teaser featured the number four surrounded by smoke, with additional symbols appearing behind the “4” at the end.

These “4” teasers first appeared on the March 14th episode of WWE SmackDown.

Italian rapper Anna was in attendance at this week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings.

Anna was shown sitting ringside and holding a WWE Championship.

She met with Chelsea Green before the show.