WWE will be represented at the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to April 26.

Seth Rollins is set to step into rival territory for a special appearance — he’ll be announcing a draft pick for his hometown team, the Chicago Bears. Rollins broke the news during a panel at WWE World.

As of now, the Bears hold seven picks in the 2025 draft, including the 10th overall selection. True to form, and unlike their rivals the Green Bay Packers, the Bears are in desperate need of several key players and immediate-impact starters.

On the April 4th episode of WWE SmackDown, things took a personal turn between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair.

During a promo segment, Tiffany made a pointed remark about Charlotte’s three divorces. Charlotte didn’t hold back in her response, firing back by claiming that Tiffany’s real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, had been sliding into her DMs.

These comments were later edited out of WWE’s social media videos.

Speaking on “The Ringer Wrestling Show,” Charlotte was asked whether she anticipated the feud becoming so personal. She said,

“Wrestling is this circus. I’m just happy and grateful that people care and want to see the match. We’ve moved past that unfortunate moment. No matter what has happened, I’ve been lucky to be part of some amazing stories. Whether I loved the build or didn’t, the important thing is people are now excited for WrestleMania — and that means a lot to me.”

She continued, “This will be my eighth title match at WrestleMania, and as a performer, I hold myself to high expectations. Coming off a knee injury and heading into WrestleMania after only two TV matches — against an opponent I haven’t even been in the ring with yet — that’s a lot of pressure. But now, I’m just so excited to create a moment. I can’t say, ‘Oh, this is my favorite WrestleMania,’ but with every one I’ve had, there’s something I loved and something I didn’t. I know this one will be no different.”

When asked whether she had any idea what Tiffany was going to say during their promo exchange, Charlotte kept it brief:

“Here’s the thing — I got on my jet, I went home, and those people still live in Chicago.”