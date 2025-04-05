On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, CM Punk finally revealed his long-teased “favor” — Paul Heyman will be in his corner at WrestleMania 41, a move that shocked Roman Reigns and amused Seth Rollins.

In the closing segment, Reigns stormed to the ring, claiming Punk wouldn’t even be back in WWE—let alone in a WrestleMania main event—without him. When he demanded Punk, Rollins came out instead, reminding Reigns of past betrayals and saying Reigns had the chance to stop this but didn’t. Rollins declared that reality means either adapt or get left behind.

Reigns dismissed Rollins as untrustworthy, saying he only accepted Punk at WarGames because Heyman asked him to. Then Punk arrived, and all four—Punk, Reigns, Rollins, and Heyman—stood face-to-face in the ring.

Punk explained the favor was about loyalty and promises, recalling how WWE once warned Heyman about him and how, when Heyman was fired, he told Punk: “When you main event WrestleMania, force them to deal with us.” With “them” now gone, Punk said it was time to make good on that promise—with Heyman in his corner.

Reigns, shocked, tried to get Heyman to deny Punk. But Heyman couldn’t. Reigns grabbed him, prompting Punk to strike, hitting Reigns with a GTS. Rollins, watching with laughter, didn’t get involved.

Earlier in the night, Punk told Heyman the favor would be revealed to Reigns directly. Before that could happen, Heyman had already accepted—no matter what it was.

WrestleVotes is reporting that Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton said very little of what was in the rundown for them. It is said that the two went off-script quite a bit during their promo segment.

With that being said, WRKD Wrestling is reporting that Stratton referencing Flair’s divorce would not have been mentioned without clearance ahead of time.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet for WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match at WrestleMania 41: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. B-Fab & Michin vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Maxxine Dupri & Natalya

* Rey Fenix vs. Berto

* Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre face-to-face.

* Cody Rhodes returns.