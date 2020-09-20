WWE has released a new video playlist of superstar Charlotte Flair’s world title victories in the company. Moments include the Queen ending Nikki Bella’s record championship reign, her title defense at WrestleMania 32, her wars with Sasha Banks, breaking Asuka’s undefeated streak, and her recent NXT women’s title reign. Check it out below.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of the docuseries Untold, which takes a special look at the rivalry between John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. In the clip Cena shares a special moments with his father after the Unforgiven 2006 pay per view.