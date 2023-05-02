WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has been announced as a competitor in the American Cornhole League’s third preliminary for the Johnsonville SuperHole Series IV.

Flair will team with ACL Pro Bret Guy to take on Real Housewives of Miami’s Marysol Patton and ACL Pro Whittney Martinez. The winning team will then face the winners of Jersey Shore’s Vinny G and ACL Pro Jeremy Schermerhorn vs. social media personality Food God and ACL Pro Ashton Speas.

The prelim event will take place on Friday, May 5 at 8pm ET from the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Miami, FL. Tickets can be found here. It will stream via ESPN3 at 9:30pm ET, and then replay on Sunday, May 7 at 5pm ET on ESPN2.

The winning team from Friday’s prelim, and the 7 other 2023 prelims, will advance to the ACL World Championships in Rock Hill, SC on Friday, August 4 to compete for the Superhole IV Championship. The event will air on ESPN.

Flair has been on a planned hiatus from WWE as she and husband Andrade El Idolo spent some time traveling, but it looks like she is headed back to the United States this week, if she’s not already back from vacation. Flair, who dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, was drafted to stay on the blue brand in the 2023 WWE Draft.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.