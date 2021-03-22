Charlotte Flair is not currently at tonight’s post-Fastlane edition of WWE RAW. It was reported earlier via Fightful Select that she was not expected to be live at RAW, and now PWInsider confirms that she is not there.

It was noted by PWInsider that there was talk over the weekend that said Flair may be appearing on this Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. No other details were provided and there’s no word on what she might be doing on the blue brand this close to WrestleMania 37.

There’s no word on if Flair might appear tonight via pre-taped segment, or when she will return to RAW. She was rumored for a WrestleMania 37 match against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at one point, but it remains to be seen if that is planned.

As noted earlier, Flair’s recent absence has nothing to do with Andrade’s WWE departure, or any upcoming acting roles.

Stay tuned for more on Flair’s WWE status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.