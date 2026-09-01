Charlotte Flair has accomplished nearly everything there is to do during her WWE career, but there is one type of storyline she would still like to explore.

Flair has never been paired with a male WWE Superstar in an on-screen romantic storyline. After expressing interest in the idea earlier this year, “The Queen” recently elaborated on why she believes it could show fans a different side of her character.

Speaking with Ilona Maher on Power Hour (see video below), Flair was asked whether she believes a romantic storyline will actually happen.

“I don’t know,” Flair said. “I put it into the universe. Let’s see if it catches. I just have never been paired with a male or have ever had a ‘heyyy.’”

For Flair, the appeal would be the opportunity to explore something different from the fiercely independent character fans have traditionally seen from her.

“It’d just be so fun for me,” she continued. “A couple of my fans were like, ‘There is no one good enough for the Queen,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, that is the greatest line.’”

Flair added that she believes such a storyline could allow her to show a lighter and more playful side of her personality on WWE television.

“We’re so independent; we don’t need a male,” Flair said. “But I thought it would be fun to show that, ‘Hey, I’m not so cold. I can be flirty.’”

Also during the interview, Charlotte Flair addresses being labeled “difficult” behind-the-scenes in WWE.