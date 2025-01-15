Charlotte Flair was backstage at this week’s WWE NXT TV tapings in Orlando, FL.

Flair, who has been sidelined since December 2023, was at the Capital Wrestling Center for this week’s show. She took to Twitter to post a photo of herself with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of the Meta-Four. She captioned her photo with,

“Some girls want to be a princess when they grow up, I wanted to be in a bad b**ch girl gang.”

Legend and Jackson are the new #1 contender’s for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Rey Fenix’s merchandise page has been pulled from the ShopAEW.com website.

If you visit Fenix’s page on the website, you are redirected to a 404 error. Additionally, searching for Fenix merchandise comes up with no results.

As of this writing, Fenix is still listed on AEW’s roster page. With that being said, the page still lists him as a member of the Lucha Bros and Death Triangle. The Lucha Bros are no more in AEW, and Death Triangle is defunct with PAC in the Death Riders faction.

During a recent interview with Collider, John Cena commented on the “LOL Cena Wins” meme that went viral after he was winning so many matches back in the day.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On his big losses in his career: “There were times when I won a lot, and there were times when I lost a lot. I don’t necessarily think that is as impactful as it may seem. Whatever is best for the business and for the fans is exactly what I’ll do… Some of the ones that come to mind are certainly The Rock in Miami (at WrestleMania 28) was a fantastic loss; Kevin Owens’ debut (at Elimination Chamber 2015) was another great one that I thought was a really fun one; Rob Van Dam at Hammerstein Ballroom (at ECW One Night Stand in 2006). Anytime you can surprise people.”

On criticism of his constant wins: “One of the biggest hang-ups in the middle portion of my career was that, spoiler alert, John wins. What people don’t understand is, I think now, maybe, as we begin to reflect back here on this last run of like, ‘Hey, man, I was in it for the long haul. The way you make those losses impactful is sometimes you’ve got to win, and sometimes you’ve got to win a lot. Any time you can pass energy on to somebody, that’s kind of the life cycle of the business. You come in an unknown and, hopefully, you get the flywheel spinning, you create all this energy on your way out, you pay it forward, you pass it off.”