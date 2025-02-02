#DIY are still your WWE Tag Team Champions.

During Saturday night’s 2025 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated the Motor City Machine Guns to retain the titles in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls match.

The first fall came when Tommaso Ciampa nailed Alex Shelley with a knee, allowing Johnny Gargano to get the pin. The second pinfall came when MCMG hit their Skull and Bones finisher.

And finally, the third fall came after The Street Profits came out and attacked the Guns with a crutch.

Michael Cole announced that there were over 70,000 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. This marks the third largest gate in the history of the company, including WrestleMania pay-per-view events.

The Godfather, Mickie James, Kurt Angle, Ron Simmons, Rick Steiner, Rob Van Dam, Belal Muhammad, John Mellencamp, and Stephen Amell were all in attendance at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. They were all shown on camera sitting in the crowd.

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Flair, who hasn’t worked a match in over a year, entered at #27. She eliminated WWE NXT’s Roxanne Perez to win it all.

Roxanne Perez lasted the longest amount of time and set a record for the women’s Royal Rumble. She entered at #3 and wrestled for over 67 minutes. Nia Jax also broke the record for the most eliminations – eight.

Order of Entry:

1. IYO SKY

2. Liv Morgan

3. Roxanne Perez

4. Lyra Valkyria

5. Chelsea Green

6. B-Fab

7. Ivy Nile

8. Zoey Stark

9. Lash Legend

10. Bianca Belair

11. Shayna Baszler

12. Bayley

13. Sonya Deville

14. Maxxine Dupri

15. Naomi

16. Jaida Parker

17. Piper Niven

18. Natalya

19. Jordynne Grace

20. Michin

21. Alexa Bliss

22. Zelina Vega

23. Candice LeRae

24. Stephanie Vaquer

25. Trish Stratus

26. Raquel Rodriguez

27. Charlotte Flair

28. Giulia

29. Nia Jax

30. Nikki Bella

Order of Elimination:

1. B-Fab by Chelsea Green

2. Lyra Valkyria by Ivy Nile

3. Ivy Nile by Maxxine Dupri

4. Maxxine Dupri by Pure Fusion Collective

5. Zoey Stark by Bianca Belair & Naomi

6. Shayna Baszler by Bayley

7. Sonya Deville by IYO SKY

8. Lash Legend by Chelsea Green

9. Chelsea Green by Piper Niven

10. Jaida Parker by Jordynne Grace

11. Natalya by Liv Morgan

12. Alexa Bliss by Liv Morgan

13. Michin by Charlotte Flair

14. Piper Niven by Charlotte Flair

15. Jordynne Grace by Giulia

16. Zelina Vega by Nia Jax

17. Candice LeRae by Trish Stratus

18. Trish Stratus by Nia Jax

19. Stephanie Vaquer by Nia Jax

20. IYO SKY by Nia Jax

21. Bianca Belair by Nia Jax

22. Naomi by Nia Jax

23. Raquel Rodriguez by Nia Jax

24. Liv Morgan by Nia Jax

25. Giulia by Roxanne Perez

26. Bayley by Nikki Bella

27. Nikki Bella by Nia Jax

28. Nia Jax by Charlotte Flair

29. Roxanne Perez by Charlotte Flair

