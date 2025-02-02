#DIY are still your WWE Tag Team Champions.
During Saturday night’s 2025 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated the Motor City Machine Guns to retain the titles in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls match.
The first fall came when Tommaso Ciampa nailed Alex Shelley with a knee, allowing Johnny Gargano to get the pin. The second pinfall came when MCMG hit their Skull and Bones finisher.
And finally, the third fall came after The Street Profits came out and attacked the Guns with a crutch.
Michael Cole announced that there were over 70,000 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. This marks the third largest gate in the history of the company, including WrestleMania pay-per-view events.
The Godfather, Mickie James, Kurt Angle, Ron Simmons, Rick Steiner, Rob Van Dam, Belal Muhammad, John Mellencamp, and Stephen Amell were all in attendance at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. They were all shown on camera sitting in the crowd.
Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match.
Flair, who hasn’t worked a match in over a year, entered at #27. She eliminated WWE NXT’s Roxanne Perez to win it all.
Roxanne Perez lasted the longest amount of time and set a record for the women’s Royal Rumble. She entered at #3 and wrestled for over 67 minutes. Nia Jax also broke the record for the most eliminations – eight.
Order of Entry:
1. IYO SKY
2. Liv Morgan
3. Roxanne Perez
4. Lyra Valkyria
5. Chelsea Green
6. B-Fab
7. Ivy Nile
8. Zoey Stark
9. Lash Legend
10. Bianca Belair
11. Shayna Baszler
12. Bayley
13. Sonya Deville
14. Maxxine Dupri
15. Naomi
16. Jaida Parker
17. Piper Niven
18. Natalya
19. Jordynne Grace
20. Michin
21. Alexa Bliss
22. Zelina Vega
23. Candice LeRae
24. Stephanie Vaquer
25. Trish Stratus
26. Raquel Rodriguez
27. Charlotte Flair
28. Giulia
29. Nia Jax
30. Nikki Bella
Order of Elimination:
1. B-Fab by Chelsea Green
2. Lyra Valkyria by Ivy Nile
3. Ivy Nile by Maxxine Dupri
4. Maxxine Dupri by Pure Fusion Collective
5. Zoey Stark by Bianca Belair & Naomi
6. Shayna Baszler by Bayley
7. Sonya Deville by IYO SKY
8. Lash Legend by Chelsea Green
9. Chelsea Green by Piper Niven
10. Jaida Parker by Jordynne Grace
11. Natalya by Liv Morgan
12. Alexa Bliss by Liv Morgan
13. Michin by Charlotte Flair
14. Piper Niven by Charlotte Flair
15. Jordynne Grace by Giulia
16. Zelina Vega by Nia Jax
17. Candice LeRae by Trish Stratus
18. Trish Stratus by Nia Jax
19. Stephanie Vaquer by Nia Jax
20. IYO SKY by Nia Jax
21. Bianca Belair by Nia Jax
22. Naomi by Nia Jax
23. Raquel Rodriguez by Nia Jax
24. Liv Morgan by Nia Jax
25. Giulia by Roxanne Perez
26. Bayley by Nikki Bella
27. Nikki Bella by Nia Jax
28. Nia Jax by Charlotte Flair
29. Roxanne Perez by Charlotte Flair
