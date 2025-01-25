Charlotte Flair’s WWE return date is set.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, another vignette for Charlotte aired. In it, the former WWE Women’s Champion explained why she’s confident in herself and has no hint of arrogance. At the end of the video, Charlotte declared for the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match.

Charlotte Flair suffered an injury on the December 8, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown. She later underwent surgery for a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

Speaking of the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan also declared themselves for the match on this week’s edition of SmackDown.

As of this writing, the list of participants stands at the following:

* Nia Jax

* Bayley

* Charlotte Flair

* Naomi

* Bianca Belair

* Liv Morgan

Also on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis informed Austin Theory and Grayson Waller that they’d be moving to the WWE RAW brand. This came after The Miz had just formed an alliance with the two men.

And finally, comedians Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias were in attendance at this week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. They were all shown on camera.