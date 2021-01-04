WWE released a special sneak peek of the latest edition of their “Day Of” series, which takes a look at Charlotte Flair’s return at the recent TLC pay per view. In the clip the Queen discusses her decision to temporarily step away from the WWE, and how Asuka helped raise her stock at WrestleMania 34. Highlights are below.

Says she felt like she was at a standstill:

“It was hard to go home, especially during COVID, like I felt like, I don’t know, it was like hard times for the company, as talent, as individuals. But I was like, I need to go home. If I’m not gonna do this now, I’m never gonna do it. But when I left, I felt so deflated and it’s not that I wasn’t or felt creative. I just felt like I was at a standstill. I was working NXT, SmackDown and RAW with just no, like I felt like I was doing the best work of my career, but I was not moving forward. I felt like, ‘Well, am I letting the company down? I’m leaving.’ Like, I’ve always been there, like regardless of how the fans view me as good or bad. So the last six months, I just tried to think about when I do return, what does that look like? And what do I want? Because I have done it all.”

On her WrestleMania 34 match against Asuka:

“When Asuka and I wrestled at WrestleMania in New Orleans ,she had nothing to prove. I had everything to prove, and I felt like that moment with her took me to the next level. And I’ll always forever be in debt to her. I just respect her, so it’s more like I wanna be her tag partner.”

Check out the full preview below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestlezone)