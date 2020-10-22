Charly Caruso took to Twitter this week and commented on the way her recent RAW storyline with Angel Garza ended.

Caruso responded to a fan who asked about the ending and wrote, “It also randomly stopped.”

WWE began a storyline between Caruso and Garza several months ago, where Garza would flirt with Caruso during various backstage segments. Garza had similar interactions with Demi Burnett of The Bachelor, which Caruso was present for at times. There’s no word on why WWE stopped the storyline.

You can see Caruso’s tweet below:

It also randomly stopped. https://t.co/ibcDmtTzJJ — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) October 21, 2020

