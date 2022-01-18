NJPW star Chase Owens issued a short statement on Twitter earlier today announcing that he has contracted COVID-19, and will no longer be appearing at KFW Wrestling and Innovate Wrestling events this weekend.

Owens writes, “Unfortunately I’m going to have to cancel off @KfwTn and @innovatepw this weekend as I just tested positive for Covid. I felt horrible wed and Thursday and tested negative. Feeling great since Saturday but just tested positive today. Sorry everyone. I appreciate people saying hope you feel better or get well soon, but im completely fine now. No symptoms at all.”

You can see his statement in full below.