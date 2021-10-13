During an interview on his Twitch Channel NJPW star Chase Owens spoke about his recent G1 Climax matchup with the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi, a bout the Crown Jewel surprisingly ended up winning. Hear is what he had to say about facing the Ace.

You want me to tell you how nervous I was last night to be honest? Yes [I was legitimately nervous to face Hiroshi Tanahashi]. Just hearing the music. I mean, you know, all jokes aside, it is Hiroshi Tanahashi. One of the greatest of all time. Most G1 wins.

Later Owens spoke with English-commentator for NJPW Kevin Kelly about his using of the V-Trigger, a maneuver commonly used by Kenny Omega. This was their exchange regarding the move.

OWENS: You know what a big factor this tour has been I think? All those times tagging with Kenny [Omega], got that knee down. The knee, game changer. KELLY: By the way, Kenny gave Chase all the permission in the world. I mean he didn’t write a letter but he didn’t have to. He told Chase and he’s even gone on social media and said, ‘Yeah, I let him use it.’ OWEN: Now everybody’s all, ‘Mhm, look at this Kenny Omega rip-off’ because he does one move.

