Yesterday NJPW star and Bullet Club member Chase Owens announced on Twitter that he was on the last day of his contract with the company, with many wondering if the Crown Jewel would explore free agency, or sign a new deal and remain in Japan.

In an update…Owens revealed on his Twitch stream that he has indeed re-signed with NJPW, and plans on being there for the rest of his career.

I’m going to be in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a long freaking time. I’m not going anywhere. I’m ‘for life’. The money I’m given is worth the sacrifice. I’m not going to say exactly how long. My last contract was two years. It was way longer than two years. I’m 31 now. I’m going to be damn near 40 when my contract comes up.

Owens has been with NJPW since 2014.

