NJPW star and Bullet Club member Chase Owens announced on Twitter that today is the final day of his NJPW contract. There is currently no word on whether he plans on re-signing with the promotion or exploring his options in free agency.

The Crown Jewel has been with NJPW since 2014 before graduating to the heavyweight division in 2015. He has never held gold in NJPW aside from being a provisional KOPW champion.

You can check out his tweet below.