Chase U is no more.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Ridge Holland defeated Andre Chase. The stipulation going into the #1 contenders match for the NXT Championship was that if Holland won, Chase must cut ties with Duke Hudson, Riley Osborne and Thea Hail. Holland will now go on to face Trick Williams for the title.

Hudson and Osborne got involved during the match, but they were quickly taken out. The finish came when Holland hit Chase with the Redeemer. As the show went off the air, Chase was shown with a shocked look on his face.

Chase U has been part of WWE NXT since Chase’s debut in September of 2021.

WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey will be facing off against Timothy Thatcher at an upcoming WWN event.

Taking to Twitter, WWN Live announced that the No Quarter Catch Crew member be going one on one with Thatcher at the WWN Supershow on December 15th.

You can check out the official announcement below:

BREAKING NEWS! Timothy Thatcher returns to a WWN ring for the first time in 5 years on Sunday, December 15th at WWN Supershow: Battle For The Belts 2024 where he'll face NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey!!! Tickets, Info & Live Stream at https://t.co/bOsh5CCCpa! pic.twitter.com/uKAffADAHZ — WWNLive (@WWNLive) November 20, 2024

And finally, Gangrel is recovering after undergoing total hip replacement surgery three months ago and a total knee replacement three weeks ago.

Taking to Twitter, Gangrel wrote:

“I’ve been hanging low last 4 months, reason is I had a total hip replacement 3 months ago and 3 weeks ago a total knee replacement. I’m on my way back up and feeling good!”

We send our best wishes to Gangrel on a full recovery.

