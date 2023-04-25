Chavo Guerrero called out 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, but then said he was just playing the heel on Twitter.

Mysterio often uses the name, image and even mannerisms of his late best friend, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, who passed away on November 13, 2005 at the age of 38. Rey has done this for much of his career since Eddie passed, and his son Dominik Mysterio also uses some of Eddie’s mannerisms. This most recently happened at WrestleMania 39, where father defeated son, and has continued now that Rey’s push is moving forward with the return of The Latino World Order (The LWO) in WWE with Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega. Eddie’s nephew Chavo previously indicated that he has an issue with Rey constantly bringing up his uncle.

Guerrero called Rey out during a live stream this past Friday, and with a tweet posted during this week’s WWE RAW episode, where Rey headlined against Damian Priest. However, less than one hour later, Guerrero claims he was just working everyone.

Guerrero was not impressed with Rey’s Eddie-inspired entrance at WrestleMania 39, which featured Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg and one of his cars, and he addressed the issue during a Captain’s Corner virtual signing appearance this past week. Chavo said he is tired of people “prostituting” the Guerrero family name.

“Look, we all love Eddie, but we’re not going out with his gimmick and our gimmick,” Guerrero said in the Captain’s Corner live-stream. “It was Los Guerreros’ gimmick and to come out with the Los Guerreros, ‘We Lie, We Cheat, We Steal’ and everybody’s like, oh yeah, keeping Eddie’s memory alive. I say no, dude, I’m tired of people… and this is not a bitter thing, this is the truth. We worked hard for that last name. The whole family worked really, really hard to get that name to where it was and we’re tired of people prostituting it in a sense and using it for their benefit. So Rey Mysterio, I’m sorry that no one knows who Rey Mysterio Sr. is, Rey Mysterio Jr. No one knows who he is. I’m sorry that you have to latch on to the Guerrero family and we’re just kind of tired of it. So, thank you for keeping Eddie’s name alive. Thank you for keeping the Guerrero name alive but we don’t need you, we’re good, you know what I’m saying?”

Chavo then took to Twitter during tonight’s RAW and called on Rey to donate money to charity or Eddie’s daughters to prove he’s not “prostituting” the Guerrero family name.

“If @reymysterio is really mentioning the Guerrero name only in tribute ¬ to line his own pockets with cash, maybe he’ll donate some of that money to charity,or even better,how about to Eddie’s daughters.That will show myself &the fans that hes not prostituting the family name,” he wrote.

However, 57 minutes later Guerrero posted a follow-up tweet and claimed he was just playing the social media heel.

“This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it,” he wrote.

Chavo’s Twitter claims do not explain his virtual signing comments, or why he used the very serious issues between his nieces and their mother Vickie Guerrero. One fan brought this up in responding to Chavo’s original tweet, writing, “Not being funny, your family has bigger shit to deal with than this. Vickie is literally suing her daughter because her husband is a n*nce and your on here having a got a Rey?”

Chavo responded, “Maybe Rey can help his daughter out with some lawyer money, he’s making off of her dad’s name. [thinking emoji]”

Chavo’s comments on Eddie’s daughter was made about thirty minutes before he claimed he was just working everyone on Twitter.

Guerrero has since re-tweeted dozens of fans who praised him for his Twitter heel work. He then tweeted an unproven Mark Twain quote, writing, “it’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff re-tweeted Guerrero’s quote post and responded, “Brilliant. Just f’n brilliant.”

Not everyone believes Guerrero’s “working Twitter” claim, and Guerrero has gone back & forth with those fans on Twitter, and is still responding as of 1:25am ET. You can see some of those responses below.

Mysterio has not publicly responded to Guerrero as of this writing.

Below is the aforementioned video with Guerrero, along with the full tweets and other related comments from Guerrero to fans:

