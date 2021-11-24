Wrestling veteran Chavo Guerrero Jr. took to Twitter last night to clarify his comments on Seth Rollins being attacked by a man at Monday’s RAW in Brooklyn.

As noted, a fan attacked Rollins on Monday night and was later charged by the NYPD. You can click here for details on the attacker, along with WWE’s statement. Guerrero received significant criticism on social media when he wrote, “Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. [man shrugging emoji]”

In an update, Guerrero made a follow-up tweet last night and said he meant no disrespect to Rollins.

“That got out of hand quickly.Instead of deleting,I will own it & say no disrespect to @WWERollins I have had many agree&many disagree.Only comes from love of this Biz that has feed my fam for 85 yrs.The fact is,Seth should have never been put in that position in the first place,” he wrote.

Chavo continues to trend worldwide on social media over his original comments, and now the follow-up. You can see both tweets below:

That got out of hand quickly.Instead of deleting,I will own it & say no disrespect to @WWERollins

I have had many agree&many disagree.Only comes from love of this Biz that has feed my fam for 85 yrs.The fact is,Seth should have never been put in that position in the first place. — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) November 23, 2021

Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) November 23, 2021

