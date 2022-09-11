Chavo Guerrero made an appearance on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked if he would return to AEW after departing from the promotion earlier this year. He spent months in the promotion, mostly where he was presented as the “executive consultant” for Andrade El Idolo.

“Being involved in wrestling is always really cool,” Guerrero said. “That all came about where Tony brought me in. It was kind of a daily type thing. I was doing stuff with Andrade. I didn’t know when I was going back to Young Rock Season two. They called and said, ‘Hey, okay, we have our dates. This is when we’re coming back.’ So I had a talk with Tony and said, ‘Look, I know we’re doing right. We’re doing well here, but do you think you can match what they’re paying? I think it’s probably better for me to go do this.’ He was like, ‘No problem. No problem. Okay, so let’s write you out of the storyline really quick.’ I had Andrade turn on me and then we’ll have all the plans of me coming back.”

Guerrero continued, “Up until like, two or three weeks of me coming back, I mean, leaving Young Rock, we were still talking on the phone, and then, like Tony does, he went silent. So when he went silent, I was like, ‘Okay, what’s going on?’ I was going to come back and pick up right where we left off and it just didn’t happen. So back to your question. You know, if it can work out with my shooting schedule, then absolutely. I love being involved in wrestling. It’s still my passion.”