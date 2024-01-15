Chavo Guerrero has achieved a lot in professional wrestling, now the legendary competitor hopes to turn his attention to filmmaking.

The former WWE, WCW, Lucha Underground and AEW alumni spoke on this topic during an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he revealed that he has a desire to direct after his work on the hit wrestling-based Netflix series GLOW and the well received A24 film The Iron Claw.

I’m one of those guys who learns from watching. I was backstage in WWE and WCW, learning from the best in pro wrestling–I learned from Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Triple H, and Eric Bischoff. When I became supervising producer on Lucha Underground, which was a TV show about wrestling, I was speaking with cameramen and directors, and about wardrobe and set design. The question I kept getting asked was, ‘How do you know all this stuff?’ I’m a third-generation pro wrestler, so a lot of this has been in my life for a long time. That’s when I started to realize there were other opportunities for me. Then I went to GLOW and Young Rock, and now with The Iron Claw, I keep learning so much. My next goal is to direct. That’s where I envision this going.

Chavo appeared in both of the aforementioned projects and was a consultant for all of the wrestling action that took place. He was also recently announced as for the newest season of ‘The Luchador: 1000 Fights of El Fuego Fuerte’ audio drama. You can read about that here.