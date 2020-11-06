During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chavo Guerrero spoke on David Benoit, the son of Chris Benoit, wanting to become a professional wrestler. Here’s what he had to say:

I want him to. I would love for him to do that. It’s tough, because he looks so much like his father. And it’s something that — man, it sucks for him, because he just got played just a raw hand. You know, he didn’t do anything wrong, but yet he still suffers from the consequences of his father, and the circumstances that surrounded his death. And it’s such a poor guy, man, he still gets it. And he’s probably like me, just wanted to be a wrestler too. With him, it’s something that — it’s kind of ‘the ball’s in his court.’

Yeah, he’ll never fill those shoes. You can’t fill shoes of Chris Benoit, of a Bret Hart, of a Shawn Michaels, of an Eddie Guerrero, of a Rey Mysterio. You just can’t. You can just be you. You know? Look at Dominik Mysterio right now, coming up. Is he Rey Mysterio? No, you know? But he’s kicking butt. He’s Dominik, and I tell him the same thing. ‘You — man, just be you.’ He’s being sheltered right now, he’s being led and protected in WWE. There’ll be a time that he won’t have that protection around him. He’s going to have to be himself.