During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chavo Guerrero talked about his time as Kerwin White. He says the gimmick was just dropped on him, and that if he was going to be forced into it, he wanted to take it all the way. Chavo explains that Kerwin White was supposed to come out in a white sheet, but Vince McMahon got cold feet.

Chavo: A true heel wants everyone to hate him. So I told Vince, at the end of the day, I wanted to come out in a white sheet. And he was like ‘OH YES, I LOVE IT.’ Now, we never ended up doing that. It got a little too risque, a little too racist for network — Chris Van Vliet: Like a KKK sheet? Chavo: I wanted to. Absolutely. I grew up in the time in wrestling where the more heat, the better. I wanted to fight my way to the dressing room every night. I wanted to have to sneak out the back window. I wanted to be in the streets and people yell, ‘We hate you!’ I didn’t want them to say, ‘Hey look its Chavo, hey, what’s up?’ I want them to look at me and think, ‘God we hate you.’

